Ranbir Kapoor To Book 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets For Underprivileged Children

As 'Adipurush' gears up for its theatrical release bringing forth the tale of Ramayana, it is now reported that actor Ranbir Kapoor is planning to book around ten thousand movie tickets for underprivileged children. This comes after ‘The Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal also announced donating more than ten thousand movie tickets to government schools, orphanages, and old age homes across Telangana.

On a related note, another film based on Ramayana is in the making and Ranbir with his actor-wife Alia Bhatt will be starring in it. Bhatt, who essayed the role of Sita in the blockbuster film 'RRR', is set to portray Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, 'Ramayana', which will see Kapoor essay the role of Lord Ram.

As per reports, Alia was also spotted outside Nitesh Tiwari's office recently. Nitesh, who is known for films like 'Dangal', 'Chhichhore', is currently busy with his next film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' which is based on World War.

This will be the second collaboration between Alia and Ranbir after their last film 'Brahmastra'.

Meanwhile, ‘Adipurush’ stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

It is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

