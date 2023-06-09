 Ranbir Kapoor To Book 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets For Underprivileged Children
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanbir Kapoor To Book 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets For Underprivileged Children

Ranbir Kapoor To Book 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets For Underprivileged Children

Another film based on Ramayana is in the making and Ranbir with his actor-wife Alia Bhatt will be starring in it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Ranbir Kapoor To Book 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets For Underprivileged Children | Photo by ANI

As 'Adipurush' gears up for its theatrical release bringing forth the tale of Ramayana, it is now reported that actor Ranbir Kapoor is planning to book around ten thousand movie tickets for underprivileged children. This comes after ‘The Kashmir Files’ producer Abhishek Agarwal also announced donating more than ten thousand movie tickets to government schools, orphanages, and old age homes across Telangana.

Read Also
₹2.5 Crore Spent On Adipurush Trailer Event At Tirupati, ₹50 Lakh Just For Firecrackers
article-image

On a related note, another film based on Ramayana is in the making and Ranbir with his actor-wife Alia Bhatt will be starring in it. Bhatt, who essayed the role of Sita in the blockbuster film 'RRR', is set to portray Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, 'Ramayana', which will see Kapoor essay the role of Lord Ram.

As per reports, Alia was also spotted outside Nitesh Tiwari's office recently. Nitesh, who is known for films like 'Dangal', 'Chhichhore', is currently busy with his next film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' which is based on World War.

This will be the second collaboration between Alia and Ranbir after their last film 'Brahmastra'.

Meanwhile, ‘Adipurush’ stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

‘Adipurush’, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

It is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Read Also
The Kashmir Files Producer To Donate More Than 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets Across Telangana
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor To Book 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets For Underprivileged Children

Ranbir Kapoor To Book 10,000 Adipurush Movie Tickets For Underprivileged Children

Minissha Lamba On Badtameez Dil: Yes, I Can Say This Is My Debut On OTT

Minissha Lamba On Badtameez Dil: Yes, I Can Say This Is My Debut On OTT

Johnny Depp Birthday: A Look At Some Handsome Photos of Jeanne du Barry Actor From Young To Old

Johnny Depp Birthday: A Look At Some Handsome Photos of Jeanne du Barry Actor From Young To Old

Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor’s Official Adaptation Of Sleepless Night Didn’t Go...

Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor’s Official Adaptation Of Sleepless Night Didn’t Go...

Ameesha Patel Birthday: Stunning Bikini Pics of Gadar 2 Actress

Ameesha Patel Birthday: Stunning Bikini Pics of Gadar 2 Actress