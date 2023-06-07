₹2.5 Crore Spent On Adipurush Trailer Event At Tirupati, ₹50 Lakh Just For Firecrackers |

The final trailer of the upcoming film 'Adipurush' was unveiled recently at Tirupati. The event was held on a grand scale. Scores of fans thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the cast and crew that took over the stage. As per reports, the makers spent an exorbitant amount for the grand launch at the Shri Venkateswara University stadium.

The team of Adipurush allegedly spent Rs 50 Lakh only on firecrackers, whereas the overall event cost around Rs 2.5 crore.

The trailer is 2 minutes and 24 seconds in length and opens with Saif Ali Khan's character of Ravan abducting Kriti Sanon's character of Janaki as Prabhas's Ram challenges Ravan saying: "Aa raha hoon nyaay ke 2 pairon se anyay ke 10 sir kuchalne (I'm coming for you to battle out the injustice with the justice)."

It then presents a full-blown saga of a battle. Raghav and the Vanar Sena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki.

The VFX however, comes across as a bit disappointing as the animated characters look far from real. The rotoscope seems amateur and so does the rendering.

What does stand out in the trailer and builds anticipation is the terrific background score by the music director duo Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara, who have earlier delivered the background score of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 2019 blockbuster 'War'.

The trailer is laced with long dialogues that suit its universe but might not hold the audience's attention for too long.

'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.