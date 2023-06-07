‘Is This CGI?’: Prabhas Praises Kriti Sanon’s Expressions At Adipurush Trailer Event | Photo via Twitter

The makers of the mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' unveiled the final trailer at a grand event in Tirupati on Tuesday. Present at the event were director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and the film’s star cast Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana.

Offering a glimpse into the valour, power, and triumph of good over evil that the film embodies, Raghav and the Vanar Sena embark on an extraordinary journey to bring back Janaki.

At the event, Prabhas took over the mic and looked at Kriti Sanon’s poster on the screen as Janaki and said, “See that expression, is it original or CGI? Original, great.”

Prabhas’ statement comes after the film was heavily trolled for its use of CGI. The teaser courted major backlash over the looks of Saif's fierce Ravana who is shown sporting a beard and a buzz cut. Many people across the country slammed the makers for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.

After receiving flak, Om announced a new release date. He had shared a statement on social media which read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going."

Meanwhile, the recently released trailer depicted an epic struggle between the forces of good and evil, with Prabhas rising overall with his commanding screen presence. ‘Adipurush’ is all set to hit the theatres on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

