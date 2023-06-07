The Prabhas Effect: Video Shows Lakhs Of Fans Attending Adipurush Trailer Launch At Tirupati

While fans wait with bated breath for the release of Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush', the makers on Tuesday unveiled the second trailer of the film at a grand event in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The event was attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar, among others, and the crowd it pulled was second to none.

Fans went into a tizzy as soon as Prabhas set foot in the temple town. Lakhs of people were seen attending the extravagant trailer launch event in Tirupati.

'Adipurush' is the retelling of the epic Ramayana and Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film, with Kriti Sanon playing his Sita.

Prabhas frenzy takes over Tirupati

Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on the internet in which lakhs of fans can be seen arriving at the trailer launch venue to catch one glimpse of their favourite star.

In the videos, a huge crowd with over 1 lakh people can be seen gathered at the ground where the event was organised, all of them to watch the 'Baahubali' star live in front of their eyes.

Fans were seen arriving with posters, banners and flags in honour of Prabhas, and some even flaunted their special tattoos that they got done for their idol.

Prabhas kickstarted the trailer launch event by lifting a massive bow and signalling that the countdown to the film has begun.

About Adipurush

'Adipurush' has been in the making for quite some time now and it is touted to be Om Raut's pet project. The film will see Saif Ali Khan essay the role of the ferocious Ravan, and even though he is playing such a key role, the actor has been missing from all the promotional events of the film.

The teaser of 'Adipurush' was first released online last year, but it led to a massive uproar in the country, with people slamming the makers over poor visual effects. Not just that, but they also accused the makers of insulting Ramayan with their portrayal of the characters.

The release of the film, which was earlier scheduled for January 2023, was then pushed as the makers promised to fix the VFX and serve the audience better.

The film is now set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

