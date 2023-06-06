Prabhas Visits Tirumala Temple Ahead Of Adipurush Release

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 06, 2023
South superstar Prabhas is all set to essay the role of Lord Ram in the upcoming film, Adipurush
Ahead of the film's release, the actor paid a visit to the revered Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh
Prabhas visited the temple in the wee hours of Tuesday morning
He was accompanied by a couple of members of his team
Prabhas was seen dressed in a plain white kurta and pyjama as he sought blessings of the Lord
As soon as word spread about Prabhas' visit, his fans gathered near the temple to catch one glimpse of the star
He was seen interacting with a few of his fans and even the temple management
Adipurush is all set to hit the silver screens on June 16, 2023
