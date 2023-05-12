Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & other actors' fees REVEALED!

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 12, 2023
Om Raut's magnum Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres soon
It is the retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana
The film is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 700 crore
As per reports, Prabhas has charged a whopping Rs 150 crore to play Lord Ram
Saif Ali Khan, who plays Raavan, has been paid Rs 12 crore
Kriti Sanon, who plays Sita in Adipurush, has charged a remuneration of Rs 3 crore
Sunny Singh has been paid Rs 1.50 crore to play Laxman
Adipurush is set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023
