10 best shots from Adipurush trailer

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
The trailer of Adipurush reelased on Tuesday amid much fanfare
Adipurush is the retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana
Prabhas is essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film
Kriti Sanon will play Goddess Sita
Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a menacing avatar as Raavan
Devdatta Nage will play the devoted Lord Hanuman
Sunny Singh will play the role of Lord Ram's brother Lakshman
The trailer of Om Raut's magnum opus showcases stunning visuals, intense action scenes, and a captivating background score, creating a grand cinematic experience.
The Adipurush trailer has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among audiences, and it will be interesting to see how the film turns out when it releases
