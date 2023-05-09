10 best shots from Adipurush trailer

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023

The trailer of Adipurush reelased on Tuesday amid much fanfare

Adipurush is the retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana

Prabhas is essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film

Kriti Sanon will play Goddess Sita

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a menacing avatar as Raavan

Devdatta Nage will play the devoted Lord Hanuman

Sunny Singh will play the role of Lord Ram's brother Lakshman

The trailer of Om Raut's magnum opus showcases stunning visuals, intense action scenes, and a captivating background score, creating a grand cinematic experience.

The Adipurush trailer has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among audiences, and it will be interesting to see how the film turns out when it releases

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Pics: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & others at Adipurush trailer launch
Find out More