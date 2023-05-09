Inside Pics: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & others at Adipurush trailer launch

After months of wait, the trailer of Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush was finally unveiled on Tuesday

Prabhas, who plays Lord Ram in the film, arrived for the trailer launch in his casual best

Kriti, who is set to play Goddess Sita in Adipurush, looked ethereal in a white saree with red and yellow border

She exuded divine charm as she paired her saree with minimal makeup and adorned her hair with flowers

Sunny Singh, who will be seen essaying the role of Lakshman, looked handsome in a maroon kurta pyjama set

Adipurush is all set to release in theatres on June 16

Devdatta Nage, who plays Lord Hanuman in Adipurush, was also present at the event

The entire team of Adipurush

Adipurush is touted to be Om Raut's pet project

It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series

