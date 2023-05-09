Inside Pics: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & others at Adipurush trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
After months of wait, the trailer of Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush was finally unveiled on Tuesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Prabhas, who plays Lord Ram in the film, arrived for the trailer launch in his casual best
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kriti, who is set to play Goddess Sita in Adipurush, looked ethereal in a white saree with red and yellow border
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She exuded divine charm as she paired her saree with minimal makeup and adorned her hair with flowers
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Singh, who will be seen essaying the role of Lakshman, looked handsome in a maroon kurta pyjama set
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Adipurush is all set to release in theatres on June 16
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Devdatta Nage, who plays Lord Hanuman in Adipurush, was also present at the event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The entire team of Adipurush
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Adipurush is touted to be Om Raut's pet project
Photo by Varinder Chawla
It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series
Photo by Varinder Chawla
