Kriti Sanon is a vision in white at Adipurush trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon attended the trailer launch of her much-awaited film Adipurush in Juhu on May 9

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She looked stunning in an off-white saree

Kriti teamed her saree with yellow blouse and tied her hair in a bun

She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs

In Adipurush, Kriti plays the role of Janaki

The trailer shows her in the avatar of Goddess Sita

Directed by Om Raut, the film celebrates the victory of good over evil

Based on Ramayana, the film is all set to hit the big screens in June 2023

Thanks For Reading!

The Kerala Story Controversy: Indian States that stand for and against the release of the film
Find out More