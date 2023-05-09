Kriti Sanon is a vision in white at Adipurush trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 09, 2023
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon attended the trailer launch of her much-awaited film Adipurush in Juhu on May 9
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She looked stunning in an off-white saree
Kriti teamed her saree with yellow blouse and tied her hair in a bun
She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
In Adipurush, Kriti plays the role of Janaki
The trailer shows her in the avatar of Goddess Sita
Directed by Om Raut, the film celebrates the victory of good over evil
Based on Ramayana, the film is all set to hit the big screens in June 2023
Thanks For Reading!