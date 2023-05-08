The Kerala Story Controversy: Indian States that stand for and against the release of the film

In the last fortnight alone, the subject of the movie 'The Kerala Story' has been at the forefront of several heated political debates with all fronts jumping up in arms to either endorse it or oppose it. Following its release on May 5, 2023, the film has garnered over ₹35 crore in its opening weekend, yet it's release is being contested across the country. Here's looking at the diverse reactions from different states

Film Still