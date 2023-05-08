The Kerala Story Controversy: Indian States that stand for and against the release of the film

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023
In the last fortnight alone, the subject of the movie 'The Kerala Story' has been at the forefront of several heated political debates with all fronts jumping up in arms to either endorse it or oppose it. Following its release on May 5, 2023, the film has garnered over ₹35 crore in its opening weekend, yet it's release is being contested across the country. Here's looking at the diverse reactions from different states
In Kerala, many theatres withdrew from screening the film and the film was released in only 22 theatres. When asked about the reason, Liberty Basheer, the advisory board member of the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation said, “There is a huge protest against the movie screening in the state. All parties, except BJP, are against the screening of The Kerala Story. So considering the safety and protection, several theatres have decided not to screen it.” Although, the Kerala High Court has refused to stay the movie's release
West Bengal became the first state to officially ban the release of the film in the state. The announcement was made by CM Mamata Banerjee, who stated that the move was made “to avoid any incident of hatred and violence"
In Tamil Nadu, the film's screening has been stalled in several theatres. Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners’ Association's president Tiruppur M. Subramaniam said, “The film has been taken out of almost all theatres. The film was screened only in the cities. Since it is a Hindi film and has no recognisable faces, it will not have patronage.”
In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, a youth was beaten up by three unidentified people for expressing his interest in watching the film. He was beaten up as the three in question felt that he insulted their community by praising the film
BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has made the movie, tax-free. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, “The film shows how the lives of daughters who get entangled in the trap of love jihad gets destroyed. It also exposes the design of terrorism.”
In Maharashtra, BJP MP Nitesh Rane has sought for the film to be made tax-free in the state. He said, "The subject of the said film is based on Love Jihad, and it is very important for the people of all parts of the state to know socially what the subject of Love Jihad is."
The film has the support of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, he said, “When BBC made a false film on PM Modi, Congress told us not to ban it and today, when ‘The Kerala story’ is about to release, Congress is saying ban it. This is appeasement politics.”
BJP Chief JP Nadda attended a special screening of the film at Garuda Mall, Bengaluru, Karnataka and heaped praises, in support of the film. He said, "The movie shows how youths are being influenced and made to follow wrong paths."
