Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas As Raghava Fights Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh, But What About Inconsistent VFX?

The highly anticipated final trailer of Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage, was unveiled at a grand pre-release event held in Tirupati on Tuesday. It has been released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

Directed by Om Raut, the film has generated immense buzz, with over one lakh fans reported to have attended the event.

The 2-minutes 24 seconds long trailer showcases Prabhas as Raghava, along with Vanar Sena, fighting Lankesh (played by Saif Ali Khan) to rescue Janaki (Kriti Sanon), offering a glimpse of courage, strength and victory of goog over evil.

IMPROVEMENTS MADE BUT VFX QUALITY REMAINS INCONSISTENT

Compared to the initial teaser, which faced criticism and led to a delay in its release, the new trailer shows improvements in terms of visual effects. The opening sequence, depicting the abduction of Janaki by Lankesh, showcases detailed CGI work.

However, the overall quality remains inconsistent, with some scenes still retaining the cartoonish texture seen in the first teaser, particularly those featuring the Vanaras and the battle sequences.

Nevertheless, this has not deterred Prabhas' loyal fans, as the trailer surpassed 350 thousand views within minutes of its release, with the comment section filled with praise.

PRO ACTIVE PROMOTIONS & CGI REVAMP

The backlash received by the initial teaser seems to have pushed the film's makers to be more proactive in their marketing efforts.

They took the criticism to heart, revamping the CGI and delivering an improved trailer weeks later. They also orchestrated a grand release for the first trailer, with Prabhas himself attending a special screening alongside selected fans, ensuring positive word-of-mouth promotion.

Earlier today, Prabhas and the Adipurush team visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati to seek blessings for the film's success.

Adipurush, produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, as well as Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations, is all set to hit theaters worldwide on June 16, 2023.