Producers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde ahead of film's release

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met T-series owner and Adipurush producer Bhushan Kumar in Mumbai on Sunday (June 4).

According to a report in News 18, the CM watched the trailer of Adipurush with the T-Series co-producers (Bhushan Kumar and Shiv Chanana). The trio's photo is doing the rounds.

Reportedly, they discussed "exchanging a profound insight around the values and cultural heritage of India that is perfectly presented in this magnum opus."

The CM also met President of Indian Film Producers' Association Sajid Nadiadwala.

About Adipurush

The trailer of the film, which is a visual spectacle, shows the battle between good and evil. Director Om Raut has gone all out to ensure his vision sticks true to the subject, but at the same time offer something contemporary and at par with modern aesthetics.

Based on the Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. The film also stars Devdutt Nage as Hanuman and will feature music by Ajay-Atul.

Mounted on a grand scale and vision by filmmaker Om Raut, the film has been in the making, since the pandemic and following a prolonged delay, it is finally set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.