Adipurush, Bloody Daddy: 18 much-anticipated movies, web shows and other releases in June 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
Get Ready for a content extravaganza. Here's 18 movies, web shows & other releases this month in June 2023, you can consider watching!
Asur Season 2: The highly addictive psychological crime thriller returns with Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti trying to stop Asur and save the world. Released today (June 1) on Jio Cinema.
Scoop: Hansal Mehta presents 'Scoop,' a gripping crime show based on the real-life story of journalist Jigna Vohra. Karishma Tanna stars in the lead role. Streaming on Netflix from June 2.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sarah Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal star in this comedy-drama about college lovers whose married life takes an unexpected turn. Will they fool everyone around them? Catch it in theaters from June 2.
School of Lies: Nimrat Kaur embarks on a spine-chilling mission to find a missing boy from a boarding school in this gripping mystery thriller. Streaming on Hotstar from June 2.
Never Have I Ever 4: Mindy Kaling's popular coming-of-age comedy series returns for its final season. Join Devi as she navigates her last school days, college admissions, and new love interests. Streaming on Netflix from June 8.
Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor shines in this action-packed film about a cop whose life takes a dangerous turn when he steals drugs from the mafia. Also starring Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal. Releasing on Jio Cinema on June 9.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: The Transformers franchise takes a thrilling turn with robots transforming into robotic animals. Join the Autobots and the Maximals as they save the Earth in this sci-fi extravaganza. In theaters from June 9.
Shaitan: A hard-hitting Telugu crime thriller directed by Mahi V Raghav, exploring the blurred lines between criminality and survival. Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla and Lenaa Kumar lead the cast. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 15.
The Flash: Barry Allen aka The Flash travels back in time to change the fate of his family, but gets trapped in a present without superheroes. Prepare for a fantasy adventure in theaters from June 15.
Adipurush: Get ready for a mythological drama based on the Ramayana, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and more. Experience grandeur and epic storytelling in theaters from June 16.
Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth returns in this adrenaline-pumping action thriller as he faces even more dangerous missions, this time saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster. Streaming on Netflix from June 16.
Maidaan: Ajay Devgan portrays the remarkable Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in this biographical film. Witness the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962 and Rahim's inspiring journey. Releasing in theaters on June 23.
Kerala Crime Files: This Malayalam web series on Disney+ Hotstar follows a team of police inspectors as they try to solve a murder case with only one clue. Aju Varghese and Lal take the lead roles. Release date on June 23.
Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani reunite in this romantic musical drama that explores the theme of love. Fall in love with their chemistry on June 29, in theaters near you.
Witcher Season 3: The Witchers return with more magic, monsters, and emotional battles. Don't miss this highly anticipated season on Netflix, with the first volume releasing on June 29.
Jack Ryan Season 4: Tom Clancy's beloved action-drama series continues with Jack Ryan facing his toughest mission yet, investigating drug cartels, terrorist organizations, and a domestic conspiracy. The first two episodes premiere on Amazon Prime on June 30.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Join Indiana Jones on his last adventure alongside a star-studded cast. Witness history-changing events as they search for a powerful artifact. In theaters from June 30.
Gyaarah Gyaarah: Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra star in this psychological thriller where the police hunt a psycho killer who strikes every eleven years. From the collaboration of Karan Johar and Gurmeet Monga Kapoor. Release date to be announced soon on Zee5.
Thanks For Reading!