Bloodhounds to Heartbeat: 10 upcoming K-dramas releasing in June 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
New Month, New Surprises! For all the K-Drama fans, here's a list of 10 upcoming Korean dramas releasing in June 2023:
Sound Candy: Release: June 03, 2023, on TVING
Unique ASMR drama capturing the meaning of love and friendship as a group of individuals visit Jeju Island and encounter a mysterious phenomenon called "Sound Candy." Stars Choi Yoo Jung and Kim Jong Hyun
The Villain of Romance: Release: June 05, 2023, on Viki
Coming-of-age romance delving into the internal struggles of two college students as they navigate relationships and personal battles. Stars Cha Sun Woo and Ha Seung Ri
Bloodhounds - Release: June 9, 2023, on Netflix
An Action noir series based on a webtoon, following two boxers teaming up with a moneylender to take down a loan shark, entangled in a web of lies and desperation. Stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-Woong, and Huh Joon-ho
King the Land - Release: June 17, 2023, on Netflix
Romantic comedy featuring the heir of a wealthy family and a hotel employee, exploring their love story despite their contrasting personalities. Stars Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah
See You In My 19th Life - Release: June 17, 2023, on Netflix
Romantic drama fantasy about a woman with the ability to remember her past lives, seeking to reconnect with individuals from her previous existence in her 19th life. Stars Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-Hyun
House with a Yard - Release: June 19, 2023, on Amazon Prime
Suspenseful family drama centered around two female leads, one living a seemingly perfect life and the other enduring domestic violence, with their paths intersecting after a fateful phone call. Stars Kim Tae Hee, Im Ji Yeon, and Kim Sung Oh
The Devil - Release: June 23, 2023, on Disney+
Horror drama following a woman possessed by a demon and a man who can see spirits, entangled in a chilling supernatural encounter. Stars Kim Tae-Ri and Oh Jung-Se
Heartbeat - Release: June 26, 2023, on KBS2
Fantasy drama depicting the journey of a half-human, half-vampire as he tries to become fully human, finding solace and love in the presence of a human girl. Stars Ok Taec Yeon and Won Ji An
Numbers - Release: June 23, 2023, on MBC TV
Office drama portraying a talented employee uncovering corruption and injustice within a prominent accounting firm. Stars Kim Myung Soo, Choi Jin Hyuk, Choi Min Soo, and Lee Da Bin
Mrs. Durian: Release: June 24, 2023, on TV Chosun
Time-travel fantasy romance series featuring two mysterious women from a noble family who appear at a party, altering the lives of the host family. Stars Kim Min Joon and Eun Jeong
Thanks For Reading!