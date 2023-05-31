Bloodhounds to Heartbeat: 10 upcoming K-dramas releasing in June 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

New Month, New Surprises! For all the K-Drama fans, here's a list of 10 upcoming Korean dramas releasing in June 2023:

Sound Candy: Release: June 03, 2023, on TVING

Unique ASMR drama capturing the meaning of love and friendship as a group of individuals visit Jeju Island and encounter a mysterious phenomenon called "Sound Candy." Stars Choi Yoo Jung and Kim Jong Hyun

The Villain of Romance: Release: June 05, 2023, on Viki

Coming-of-age romance delving into the internal struggles of two college students as they navigate relationships and personal battles. Stars Cha Sun Woo and Ha Seung Ri

Bloodhounds - Release: June 9, 2023, on Netflix

An Action noir series based on a webtoon, following two boxers teaming up with a moneylender to take down a loan shark, entangled in a web of lies and desperation. Stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-Woong, and Huh Joon-ho

King the Land - Release: June 17, 2023, on Netflix

Romantic comedy featuring the heir of a wealthy family and a hotel employee, exploring their love story despite their contrasting personalities. Stars Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah

See You In My 19th Life - Release: June 17, 2023, on Netflix

Romantic drama fantasy about a woman with the ability to remember her past lives, seeking to reconnect with individuals from her previous existence in her 19th life. Stars Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-Hyun

House with a Yard - Release: June 19, 2023, on Amazon Prime

Suspenseful family drama centered around two female leads, one living a seemingly perfect life and the other enduring domestic violence, with their paths intersecting after a fateful phone call. Stars Kim Tae Hee, Im Ji Yeon, and Kim Sung Oh

The Devil - Release: June 23, 2023, on Disney+

Horror drama following a woman possessed by a demon and a man who can see spirits, entangled in a chilling supernatural encounter. Stars Kim Tae-Ri and Oh Jung-Se

Heartbeat - Release: June 26, 2023, on KBS2

Fantasy drama depicting the journey of a half-human, half-vampire as he tries to become fully human, finding solace and love in the presence of a human girl. Stars Ok Taec Yeon and Won Ji An

Numbers - Release: June 23, 2023, on MBC TV

Office drama portraying a talented employee uncovering corruption and injustice within a prominent accounting firm. Stars Kim Myung Soo, Choi Jin Hyuk, Choi Min Soo, and Lee Da Bin

Mrs. Durian: Release: June 24, 2023, on TV Chosun

Time-travel fantasy romance series featuring two mysterious women from a noble family who appear at a party, altering the lives of the host family. Stars Kim Min Joon and Eun Jeong

Thanks For Reading!

