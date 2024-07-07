Neetu Kapoor Birthday: 7 Best Movies To Watch Of The Veteran Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | July 07, 2024
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is all set to turn 66 on July 8. On her birthday, let's take a look at some of her best movies available on OTT.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Do Dooni Chaar is a comedy film which was released in 2010. It is directed by Habib Faisal and it is available on Netflix.
Besharam is a romantic comedy film which is directed by Abhinav Kashyap. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Deewaar is a crime thriller film which is directed by Yash Chopra and written by Salim Javed. It is available on ZEE5.
Do Kaliyaan is an adaptation of Kuzhandaiyum Deivamum, Lisa and Lottie and The Parent Trap. It is available on YouTube.
Dharam Veer is an action comedy movie which is directed by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Amar Akbar Anthony is a romantic comedy film which is directed by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan and KK Shukla. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Kaala Patthar is an action film which is written by Salim Javed and directed by Yash Chopra. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!