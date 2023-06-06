Adipurush: Theatres To Have One Unsold Seat Dedicated To Lord Hanuman |

The upcoming magnum opus Adipurush has generated excitement and anticipation among fans as they eagerly await its release. The movie will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. It was earlier supposed to be out on January 12 but got pushed as makers wanted time to correct the portrayal of classic characters in the movie.

Now, a statement by the team of Adipurush revealed that theatres, where the film will be released, will have one unsold seat. This vacant seat will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

While Prabhas essays the role of Lord Rama in the film, popular Marathi actor Devdatta Nage features as Lord Hanuman.

The statement read, "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurush built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman."

Directed by Om Raut, the movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu languages as it eyes a Pan-India release. The film is made with a massive budget of Rs 500 crores and is expected to be nothing less than a visual spectacle. It is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravana in the film.