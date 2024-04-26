Vash OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | Stills from Vash trailer

Gujarati Vash, starring Hitu Kanodia in the lead role, was released in theatres on February 10, 2023, and received a positive response from both critics and the audience.

The movie was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan playing the lead roles. Currently, Vash is available for streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Vash?

The film is currently available on ShemarooMe. It is a streaming platform that provides Bollywood and regional content.

Plot

The story revolves around a man named Atharva who intends to take his family on a vacation. However, things take a turn for the worse when evil seems to take residence in his home and his daughter falls prey to this malevolent force.

As his daughter tries to kill the entire family, Atharva is left with the difficult task of protecting his loved ones from the evil that has unfolded before them. Will he be able to save his family, including his daughter, and triumph over the sinister force?

Cast and production of Vash

The film stars Hitu Kanodia as Atharva, Niilam Paanchal as Beena, Hiten Kumar as Pratap, Aaryan as Ansh and Janki Bodiwala as Aarya.

It is produced by Kalpesh Soni, Dipen Patel, Nilay Chotai and Krunal Soni under KS Entertainment, Big Box Series Production, Patel Processing Studios and Ananta Business Crop.

The cinematography is handled by Pratik Parmar and Shivam Bhatt has edited it. Kedar Entertainment has composed the music and Panorama Studious distributed the film.

Meanwhile, its Hindi remake Shaitaan was directed by Vikas Bahl and written by Aamil Keeyan Khan. The film got positive response from audiences and specially praised the performance of R Madhavan.