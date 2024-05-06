10 Times Kangana Ranaut Grabbed Headlines For Her Controversial Remarks

By: Manisha Karki | May 06, 2024
Fights with Journalist: Debates on press freedom and ethical journalism resulted from the actress's unpleasant battles with journalists and accusations that they were anti-national and pseudo-journalists.
Kangana and Mahesh Tiff: Kangana started her career with Mahesh Bhatt film, and the queen the made a controversy by accusing him of harassing her and threatening her career, leading to a public feud and legal disputes between the two.
Mental Health Remark: Her statements about mental health issues, particularly her opinions on anxiety and depression, have drawn criticism from some who felt they were trivializing and insensitive to severe mental health conditions.
Her views on Politicians: The Gangster actress has criticized politicians and leaders for her perceived ineptitude and corruption. Her remarks have sparked contentious conversations on social media and in public.
Bollywood Nepotism: After Kangana infamously referred to director Karan Johar as the flagbearer of nepotism on his own chat show, the topic of nepotism in Bollywood became very heated. This started a conversation regarding the benefits star offspring have over outsiders within the industry.
Mumbai to POK connection: In September 2020, Kangana Ranaut criticized the Mumbai police and compared the city to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). Her controversial comments sparked a fierce outcry from a variety of sources, with many denouncing her divisive language.
Bollywood in Drugs: Kangana made shocking allegations regarding drug usage in Bollywood during the ongoing inquiry into the murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that there is a drug mafia in the business. Her claims attracted attention and sparked rumors, but they were criticized for being unsupported.
Kangana and Hrithik: The feud between the duo over their alleged romantic relationship will go down in Bollywood history as one of the most contentious events of all time. She has been in public for her ugliest fight with Hrithik, making some serious allegation of wanting to marry her, and later on not admitting to the commitment.
Comparison with Meryl Streep: The entertainment industry took notice when Kangana Ranaut declared that she is better looking and has better style than the well-known actress Meryl Streep. Many questioned the veracity of the comparison, and her audacious claim was greeted with contempt and mockery.
Kangana compares her fame with Amitabh Bachchan: The most recent part of her controversy is that after joining BJP, she has compared her fame to Megastar Amitabh Bachchan. However, the actress is getting brutally troll for the same!
Kangana Ranaut has never held back when voicing her thoughts, even if they cause controversy. Do let us know, which of her remarks of her do you remember the most!