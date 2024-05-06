 'Ranveer Singh Ka Bhoot': Bobby Deol TROLLED For His Oversized Outfit At Mumbai Airport (VIDEO)
Bobby Deol was last seen in Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
On Monday, May 2, Bobby Deol was spotted at Mumbai Airport as he returned from an undisclosed location. His outfit grabbed several eyeballs and he was brutally trolled by netizens for his choice of clothes.

In the video, Bobby was seen wearing an oversized grey long cape-style shirt and paired it with baggy distressed denim jeans. After the video went viral, netizens compared him to Ranveer Singh, who is known for his unique and quirky fashion sense.

Check out the video:

A user commented, "Ek second k liye muje Sanjay dutt jesa laga.. nice look." While another said, "Ladko ka urfi javeed."

"Isko Kya Ranveer sing ka Bhoot asar Kiya Kya," added a third user.

Take a look at the comments:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Race 3 actor is basking in the success of Animal, which was released in December 2023. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.

Bobby has a Tamil film, Kanguva, with Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead. Next, the actor will feature in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and NBK109.

