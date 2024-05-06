'Strong Like Superman': Bobby Deol Reveals Sunny Deol Broke His Car Window Because He Was 'Angry'

B-Town's favourite sibling duo, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and during that, they shared some interesting anecdotes about each other. The Animal actor was seen gushing about his brother's strength and also his rage, a show of which the Deol family got a few days ago.

During the interaction, Bobby was seen comparing Sunny to 'superman' and he recalled a recent incident when the Gadar star shattered the window of his own car out of anger. "I went downstairs to take a walk outside the house. I noticed that the window of Bhaiya’s car was cracked. I asked, ‘How did this happen? Did a coconut fall on it?’ They said, ‘No, Sunny sahab was angry and he thumped it, causing it to crack'," Bobby shared.

He then went on to gush that Sunny is one of the strongest person he knows of and and that despite having several injuries and back surgeries, the actor can easily lift a person during shoots "as if they weigh nothing".

"If there is someone strong, like Superman, in my life, it is Sunny Bhaiya. I have never seen anyone with strength compared to his," he stated.

Sunny and Bobby are currently basking in the success that the two of them tasted in 2023. The second half of the past year was pretty much owned by the Deol family, with Dharmendra first breaking the internet with his liplock in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, followed by Sunny's Gadar 2, which recorded some earth-shattering figures.

And the love that Bobby received for Animal at the end of the year was just the icing that the cake needed.

Going ahead, Sunny will be seen in Lahore 1947, and if reports are to be believed, he is set to play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Bobby, on the other hand, will play the antagonist in Suriya's Kanguva.