'Lord For A Reason': Bobby Deol Wins Hearts After He Gives Money, Chats & Poses With Underprivileged Kids In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is currently basking in his newfound fame and the immense love that has been pouring in for him, and now, he has managed to win the hearts of netizens once again with his sweet gesture. The actor, who had stepped out in the city on Saturday evening, was seen interacting with a couple of underprivileged kids, and he even helped them with some money in the end.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Bobby can be seen giving Rs 500 notes to two poor children as he was spotted in Mumbai. Not just that, but he also interacted with the kids, and patiently posed for photos with them, before zooming off.

Bobby's gesture was not missed by the netizens and as soon as the video surfaced, the internet lauded him for his act. "Lord for a reason," a fan commented under the video, while another wrote, "Bobby Deol down to earth person".

"He is amazing. Gentleman. God bless you," a user stated.

Bobby Deol owned 2023 with his portrayal of the ruthless Abrar in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and despite no dialogues and hardly 30 minutes of screentime, the actor stole the show and how!

Post Animal, the actor has been attracting massive crowd wherever he goes, and he was even seen getting emotional on multiple occasions while thanking fans for their love and trust once again after years of lull in his career.

Bobby will be next seen in Kanguva opposite Suriya. He also has Housefull 5 in his kitty with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, among others.