 WATCH: Fan Abruptly KISSES Bobby Deol During Birthday Celebration In Mumbai, Animal Star's Reaction Goes Viral
WATCH: Fan Abruptly KISSES Bobby Deol During Birthday Celebration In Mumbai, Animal Star's Reaction Goes Viral

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image

Actor Bobby Deol turned 55 on Saturday and to celebrate his birthday, he stepped out to meet and greet the sea of fans that had gathered outside his residence in Mumbai. The actor was seen basking in the love showered upon him by the fans, however, a woman took him by surprise when she went ahead and kissed him.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which a female fan of Bobby can be seen posing with the actor as the photographers clicked their pictures. She then requested the actor for a selfie as well, and the birthday boy readily obliged.

However, as Bobby helped her to click the selfie, the woman was seen taking him by surprise by suddenly planting a kiss on his cheek. Bobby was visibly taken aback by her gesture, however, he maintained his calm and continued to smile as he bade her goodbye.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens commented that there would have been a massive outrage had a man done this to an actress. "This isnt right. You cannot touch/kiss anyone without their permission irrespective of gender," a user commented, while another wrote, "Agar ye kiss ek ladka fan kisi actress ko karta toh MeToo ka case lag gaya hota."

article-image

Netizens also lauded Bobby for not losing his patience and handling the situation with a calm demeanour.

During the celebrations, Bobby was also seen meeting and interacting with his other fans outside his house. He even cut a cake with everyone and was seen doing his signature Abrar gesture from the film Animal.

Bobby's latest release Animal shattered all records at the box office, and at present, it is streaming on OTT where it is once again getting an overwhelming response. While the film was led by Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby played the antagonist Abrar, and post the release, he was touted as one of the deadliest villains of Bollywood in recent times.

article-image

Bobby will be once again seen playing a menacing antagonist in the upcoming pan-India film, Kanguva, opposite Suriya.

