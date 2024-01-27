Bobby Deol Celebrates 55th Birthday With Fans In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | January 27, 2024

B-Town's favourite Bobby Deol, aka 'Lord Bobby', celebrated his 55th birthday on Saturday with his fans in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen stepping out of his house in Mumbai and hosting a grand birthday celebration for his fans

Scores of fans showed up at his residence and were seen giving him heartfelt birthday presents

Dressed in a bright blue co-ord set, Bobby was seen cutting cakes with his fans

He also struck his signature pose from his latest release Animal, which has emerged to be superhit

The paparazzi and his fans sang "Happy birthday to you" for him as he cut the cake

Fans were also seen putting a large garland on him as a gesture of love

As return gift, the actor made sure to meet each and every fan who had arrived outside his residence

He was seen interacting with them and even clicked photos with them, all the while basking in the love that was being showered on him

