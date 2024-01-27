Bobby Deol Celebrates 55th Birthday With Fans In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | January 27, 2024
B-Town's favourite Bobby Deol, aka 'Lord Bobby', celebrated his 55th birthday on Saturday with his fans in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actor was seen stepping out of his house in Mumbai and hosting a grand birthday celebration for his fans
Scores of fans showed up at his residence and were seen giving him heartfelt birthday presents
Dressed in a bright blue co-ord set, Bobby was seen cutting cakes with his fans
He also struck his signature pose from his latest release Animal, which has emerged to be superhit
The paparazzi and his fans sang "Happy birthday to you" for him as he cut the cake
Fans were also seen putting a large garland on him as a gesture of love
As return gift, the actor made sure to meet each and every fan who had arrived outside his residence
He was seen interacting with them and even clicked photos with them, all the while basking in the love that was being showered on him
