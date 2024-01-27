Nick Jonas & Brothers Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas Arrive In Mumbai For Lollapalooza India

By: Sachin T | January 27, 2024
The Jonas Brothers arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday for Lollapalooza India 2024
'National Jiju' Nick Jonas was all smiles as he landed in Mumbai and stepped out of the airport with his brothers
He looked handsome in a beige co-ord set and cap, paired with white sneakers
Nick was accompanied by brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas
The Jonas Brothers are all set to perform in the second edition of Lollapalooza India
The world renowned music festival will be held at the city's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 27 and 28
The last time Nick was in India, he was accompanied by wife Priyanka Chopra, and together they had attended the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai
