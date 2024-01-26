Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia Attend Ektaa Kapoor's Son Ravie's 5th Birthday Bash In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 26, 2024
On Friday, Ektaa Kapoor hosted a bash for her son Ravie Kapoor ahead of his birthday on January 27.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Producer Kanika Dhillon was also seen at Ravie Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai.
Ektaa Kapoor's brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor wore a black full-sleeved T-shirt as he arrived.
Proud mom Ektaa Kapoor donned a floral co-ord set.
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra arrived in stylish outfits at the bash.
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap arrived with her daughter Varushka.
Anita Hassanandani Reddy and her son Aarav were also seen.
Neha Dhupia looked stunning as ever as she arrived in casuals.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's Sakshi Tanwar made a rare appearance with her daughter Dityaa.
Veteran actor Jeetendra arrived at his grandchild Ravie Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai.
Riddhi Dogra arrived in a floral outfit.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan wore a white shirt.
Karan Johar's children Roohi and Yash wore football jerseys.