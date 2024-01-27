Kanguva Makers Unveil Bobby Deol's Menacing Look As Udhiran On His 55th Birthday

The makers of Suriya’s highly anticipated magnum opus Kanguva revealed the first look of Bobby Deol as mighty Udhiran who is an antagonist on the occasion of the actor's birthday on Saturday.

The makers shared the raw, rustic, and powerful first look of Bobby Deol as Udhiran. Looking absolutely thrilling, the first look of the villain indeed guarantees a lot of thrill in the film. As the makers shared the poster, they further jotted down the caption, "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable🗡️Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir✨ #Kanguva 🦅 #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol."

The world of Kanguva will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film.

The works of this Pan-Indian film ‘Kanguva’ is progressing briskly and the entire team is invigorated with the way, the project is getting shaped up. Suriya recently finished his part of shoot.

Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead roles, the film is directed by Siva, the creator of many blockbuster hits in his career. Other star cast of the film will be revealed in due course.

The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale, across the globe in early 2024.