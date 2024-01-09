 Animal Actor Bobby Deol Thanks Fans For Loving Abrar, Says 'Falling Short Of Words To Describe This Feeling' (WATCH)
Bobby Deol, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to express gratitude for showering love on his character.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 06:09 PM IST
Actor Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recent release 'Animal' in which he played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque.

Bobby, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to express gratitude for showering love on his character. He wrote, "Falling short of words to describe this feeling. Grateful to each and every one of you for showering #TeamAnimal & Abrar with unconditional love."

He shared a BTS video from the movie. In the video, he also said that 'Jamal Kundu' is his favourite song from the movie. He also revealed that if the character has the superpower it would be that he wants to give peace to the world.

At last, he shared that if one dialogue is given to Abrar that would be 'Tu aur tu, ishar aa." Talking about Bobby's recent release 'Animal,' on December 1, it left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- 'Animal Park', Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders--Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga--the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

Meanwhile, Bobby is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'. 

