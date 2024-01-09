 Animal Ticket Prices Slashed: Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Film In Theatres For Just ₹100
Animal has already crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office in its third weekend

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal |

Ticket prices of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', which created a tizzy at the box-office when it released last month (December, 2023), have now been slashed down to Rs 100.

The film tickets will now be sold at Rs 100. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial 'Animal' has already crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office in its third weekend.

The cast recently celebrated the film's success party, where Anil Kapoor called Rashmika Mandanna the film's lucky charm. And looks like its victory march is still going on.

'Animal' has become Ranbir's career biggest opener. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father, played by Anil, and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The over three-hour-long film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures the film is in the crime drama genre, it was released on December 1, 2023.

It was was released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

