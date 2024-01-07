'Doesn't Even Know Me': Bobby Deol Reacts After Fan Asks Him To Click Photo With Her Daughter At Animal Success Bash (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is currently riding high on the success of his film Animal, and on Saturday night, the team of the film gathered in Mumbai for a mega success party. A large crowd gathered at the venue to catch one glimpse of the stars, and Bobby was seen obliging his fans with photos and selfies.

As Bobby tried to make his way through the sea of fans, a woman was seen pushing her young daughter towards him in a bid to get her picture clicked with the star. Not one to disappoint his fans, Bobby did click a picture with the little girl, and while at it, he told her mother that the child probably did not even know him.

"She doesn't even know me," he told the parent, before getting a photo with the young girl and sending her back to her mother.

He was also seen clicking photos with his other fans present at the venue, and thanked them for their overwhelming love. He also asked his security personnel to not push the people away using force, and requested them to be gentle.

Animal success bash

The makers of Animal organised a grand success bash in Mumbai on Saturday night, and not just the cast and crew of the film, but their friends and family members also marked their attendance,

Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by wife Alia Bhatt, mother Neetu Kapoor and father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri made sure to put their best foot forward as they reached the venue to party the night away.

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was seen hyping the team of his film and all of them struck Bobby's signature 'finger on the lips' pose as the paparazzi cheered for them.

Animal emerged to be one of the biggest hits of 2023, with the film soaring past the Rs 500 crore mark and still minting monies at select theatres. The film released on December 1 and it took the box office by storm.