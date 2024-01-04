Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's Animal Fight Scene COPIED From Latter's 2001 Film Aashiq? Netizens Think So (WATCH)

Over a month after the release of Animal, Bobby Deol is still receiving praises for his portrayal of the antagonist Abrar Haque in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film hit the big screens on December 1 and the buzz surrounding the action-entertainer refuses to die down. Now, a video of Bobby and Rahul Dev's fight scene from an old film has gone viral and netizens have claimed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga took inspiration from that scene for Animal's climax fight sequence.

The video, which is actually a scene from Bobby's 2001 film Aashiq, was first shared by a user on Reddit and netizens were quick to point out that the scene is similar to the Animal sequence where Ranbir and Bobby's characters fight on a runway, shirtless.

While Rahul Dev is seen shirtless in the scene, a blood-stained Bobby is seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. "I think I downloaded the wrong Animal movie," the caption on the video read.

Soon after it was posted on the social media platform, netizens were surprised to see the similarities between the two scenes from two different Bollywood films. A user commented, "Vanga copy pasted this...damn."

"I am 100% sure Vanga saw this before shooting/thinking about that Animal scene," another user wrote.

Another comment read, "Lord bobby meets lord Rahul. I strongly believe vanga is lord bobby fan. Aashiq was our animal back in the day."

"Abrar origin story," wrote another user in the comments section.

A user wrote, "I KNEW it wasn’t deja vu!!!!!!! In the cinema I kept thinking I’ve seen this before."

Check out the video here:

Here's a glimpse of Bobby and Ranbir's fight scene from Animal:

Soon after the trailer of Animal was unveiled, netizens had accused the makers of 'copying' several scenes from different films. While Rashmika and Ranbir's plane scene in the song Hua Main is said to copied from 50 Shades Of Grey, several social media users had claimed that another fight sequence from the film is copied from a Korean film.

However, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Animal's stunt master Supreme Sundar clarified that Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted everything to be original. He reportedly stated that the director aimed for authenticity.

Animal continues to stir debate, even a month after it's release. Due to its graphic and explicit content, the movie continues to draw polarising reactions from the audience. While the masses have lapped up Animal with it's box-office collections amounting to over ₹800 crores globally, it continues to divide several critics and fans.

Animal explores the complex relationship between a wealthy father and his son, against the backdrop of vengeance and violence. Alongside Ranbir and Bobby, the movie includes an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.