Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal continues to stir debate, even a month after it's release. The movie, that stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, hit cinemas on December 1st, 2023. Due to its graphic and explicit content, the movie continues to draw polarising reactions from all stratas of the society. While the masses have lapped up the film with it's box-office collections amounting to over ₹800 crores globally, the film continues to divide several critics and fans.