 Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says "I Expected More"
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says "I Expected More"

Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says "I Expected More"

The filmmaker spoke in a conversation with director Abhishek Chaubey where he also asserted that there was no room for politically-charged films to be made, anymore

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal continues to stir debate, even a month after it's release. The movie, that stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, hit cinemas on December 1st, 2023. Due to its graphic and explicit content, the movie continues to draw polarising reactions from all stratas of the society. While the masses have lapped up the film with it's box-office collections amounting to over ₹800 crores globally, the film continues to divide several critics and fans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare: Meet The Newlyweds: FIRST PHOTOS

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare: Meet The Newlyweds: FIRST PHOTOS

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹6 Lakh Stolen From Actress Neha Pendse's Bandra Home, Servant Arrested By...

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Now Officially Married! First Visuals Surface

Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says "I...

Kohrra, Paatal Lok Writer-Director Sudip Sharma Expresses Displeasure Over Watching Animal, Says

Pulkit Samrat Surprises GF Kriti Kharbanda With Tabla Performance, Leaves Actress In Awe (WATCH)

Pulkit Samrat Surprises GF Kriti Kharbanda With Tabla Performance, Leaves Actress In Awe (WATCH)