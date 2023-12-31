Animal Star Triptii Dimri Says She Did Not Need Intimacy Coordinator For Steamy Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor: 'Didn't Feel Awkward'

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri has become an overnight sensation with her stint in Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal, which released on December 1. Her steamy intimate scenes with the actor have become the talk of the town and the actress has now opened up on what went behind shooting those scenes with the star.

In a recent chat, Triptii revealed that initially she was nervous around Ranbir and that she even told him that he was his favourite actor. However, the actor, as well as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made sure that she felt comfortable on sets, especially while shooting the intimate scenes.

"It really helps when you’ve a co-actor you can count on so much. You have to be comfortable performing those scenes," she stated, adding that both the actor and director assured her she would not have to do any particular scene if she felt uncomfortable.

Triptii also revealed that she did not feel the need of an intimacy coordinator on the sets of Animal, which is otherwise a norm while shooting intimate scenes. She said that those scenes were shot just like every other scene in the film and no one made a big deal out of it.

"My comfort was taken care of. It was a part of the story. As long as you’re comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn’t matter. But some people need them (intimacy coordinators). It depends from person to person," she said.

She added that with Ranbir, she did not feel awkward or felt like someone should guide her through the scenes.

Post the release of Animal, Triptii has been all over the news, with people dubbing her as the new "national crush". The actress, however, mentioned that when she was shooting for the film, she never imagined her role would blow up post release.

"I thought, ‘It’s a small role and it will come and go.’ But I wasn’t expecting to receive so much love or even be noticed. I haven’t been able to sleep," she said.

On the work front, Triptii will be next seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, which has been directed by Anand Tiwari. The film has been shot at exotic locations, and several photos and videos from the sets have leaked online, giving fans a glimpse of her chemistry with Vicky.

If reports are to be believed, Triptii has also been chosen as the female lead in Aashiqui 3, opposite Kartik Aaryan.