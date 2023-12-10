Triptii Dimri's Leaked Steamy Photos With Vicky Kaushal From Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam Sets

By: Sachin T | December 10, 2023
Actress Triptii Dimri has shot to overnight fame with her small but significant role in Animal, and she is now hailed as the new 'national crush'
Triptii will be next seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal, and several steamy photos of the duo have leaked online
The photos are from the Croatia schedule of the film where the duo reportedly shot a song for the film
It will be the first time Vicky and Triptii will be seen sharing the screen
In one of the photos, the two can be seen complimenting each other in hues of pink, and it is safe to say that they make for one of the hottest on-screen couples
Triptii looked like a breath of fresh air in another photo that had gone viral on the internet from Croatia
Touted to be a romcom, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam has been directed by Anand Tiwari and it is expected to release in early 2024
