Inside Pictures From Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira's Christmas-Themed Birthday Bash

By: Sachin T | December 10, 2023

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter turned 8 on December 9, 2023, and on the special day, the actress hosted a lavish birthday bash for her little one

A slew of B-Town celebs dropped by at Rani's residence with their tiny tots to celebrate Adira's birthday

Shilpa Shetty shared a slew of photos on her social media handle from the bash, and by the looks of it, Rani had a Christmas-themed birthday party for her little angel

A huge Christmas tree can be seen erected in the centre with fairy lights, jingle bells, and candies all around

The birthday party looked magical with all the decor and music playing around to celebrate Adira's special day

Several star-kids were seen reaching the venue to have a blast with Adira on her birthday. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jeh looked like the cutest button as he arrived for the party

Alia Bhatt was also papped entering the party, along with other celebs including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh's kids, and others

Shah Rukh Khan did not give Rani's party a miss and he seemingly arrived with his little one, AbRam, but as usual, he did not stop to pose for the paparazzi

Thanks For Reading!

Alia Bhatt To Karan Johar, B-Town Attends Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira's 8th Birthday In Mumbai
Find out More