Alia Bhatt To Karan Johar, B-Town Attends Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira's 8th Birthday In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 09, 2023
As actor Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra turned eight today, the occasion was marked by a celebration in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others were seen arriving.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Shah Rukh Khan, who is Rani Mukerji's close friend, was also seen attending Adira's birthday bash.
Dressed in a white top and blue jeans, Neha Dhupia arrived with her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi.
Neil Nitin Mukesh made an appearance with his baby daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh at Adira's birthday.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jehangir Ali Khan was seen dressed in a shirt as he arrived at Adira's party.
Alia Bhatt took off time from her shooting schedule and attended Adira Chopra's birthday party in Mumbai.
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were also seen at the location.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's sons, Riaan and Rahyl, wore matching blue outfits.
Fighter director Siddharth Anand was also seen arriving with his wife Mamta Bhatia-Anand.
Dressed in a green round-neck T-shirt, Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya Kapoor were also seen.
