Animal Actress Tripti Dimri Dating Sam Merchant After Breakup With Anushka Sharma's Brother? Viral Photos Spark Rumours

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri is garnering praises for her performance in Animal, ever since the film released in theatres. While the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial broke several box office records, Tripti has been dubbed the 'national crush'. She has managed to make a place for herself in the industry and grab the limelight for portraying the role of Zoya in the action-entertainer.

Since the last few days, Tripti has been making headlines not only for her performance in Animal but also for her Instagram photos and viral videos. Another thing that has been widely reported is her rumoured relationship.

If media reports are to be believed, Tripti is dating a businessman after her rumoured split from actress Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma. However, the duo never publicly admitted to dating each other. In December 2022, it was reported that the Qala actress parted ways with Karnesh. Not only did they unfollow each other on social media, but Tripti also deleted several pictures with Karnesh and vice versa.

Is Tripti Dimri dating Sam Merchant?

Recently, several photos of Tripti from a wedding function went viral on social media. One of the pictures was a selfie of the actress with Sam Merchant. The photo soon went viral and it sparked their dating rumours.

Who is Sam Merchant?

In his Instagram bio, Sam Merchant identified himself as the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill in Goa. He currently boasts around 249K followers. Notably, his followers include Tripti as well as other Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Take a look at some of Tripti and Sam's viral photos here:

Tripti made her acting debut with Poster Boys in 2017 and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. However, the actress gained recognition for her role in the 2020 film Bulbbul, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix. Tripti then featured in Qala, which received positive reviews from critics and fans. It also starred Babil Khan.

On the work front, Tripti will also star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also feature Ammy Virk.