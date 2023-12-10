Tripti Dimri RUBBISHES Reports Of Reuniting With Sandeep Reddy Vanga For Prabhas' Spirit Post Animal Success

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri, who is currently garnering praises from the audience for her performance in Animal, has reacted to reports of being a part of Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While Animal is breaking all box office records, Tripti has been dubbed the 'national crush' and she has managed to grab the limelight for portraying the role of Zoya in the action-entertainer.

However, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Tripti refuted rumors of her joining hands with Sandeep yet again for his next Pan India project Spirit. "No, nothing as of now," she told the news portal.

For those unversed, it was reported that Spirit, which is rumoured to be made at a whopping Rs 400 crore budget, might feature Tripti as the female lead. The makers have not reacted to the reports yet.

Meanwhile, Tripti has been making headlines ever since Animal hit the big screens. Her nude scenes with Ranbir from the film were leaked on social media and instantly went viral. Her Instagram followers have also increased from 700k to over 3.2 million.

In an earlier interview with India Today, Tripti revealed that Ranbir and Sandeep made sure she was comfortable while shooting the intimate scenes. She said that Ranbir constantly asked her if she was okay during the shoot. "They kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were also shut," she stated.

Tripti made her acting debut with Poster Boys in 2017 and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. However, the actress gained recognition for her role in the 2020 film Bulbbul, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix. Tripti then featured in Qala, which received positive reviews from critics and fans. It also starred Babil Khan.

On the work front, Tripti will also star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also feature Ammy Virk.