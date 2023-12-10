Tripti Dimri Reveals Parents' Reaction To Her Nude Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Animal: 'They Were Taken Aback'

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri, who played the role of Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, has opened up about her parents' reaction to her nude scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Tripti and Ranbir's nude scenes from the film were leaked on social media and went viral soon after the film hit the big screens on December 1.

Animal is breaking several box office records and it has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Tripti has been dubbed as the 'national crush' after her Instagram followers have also increased from 700k to over 3.1 million. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tripti said her parents were 'taken aback' after watching her intimate scenes in the film.

"My parents got a little taken aback. They said, ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.' It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, 'You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this'," Tripti told the news portal.

The actress added, "I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 per cent honest with the character that I play and I did that."

In an earlier interview with India Today, Tripti revealed that Ranbir and Sandeep made sure she was comfortable while shooting the intimate scenes. She said that Ranbir constantly asked her if she was okay during the shoot. "They kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were also shut," she stated.

Tripti made her acting debut with Poster Boys in 2017 and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. However, the actress gained recognition for her role in the 2020 film Bulbbul, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix. Bulbbul is a supernatural drama film directed by Anvita Dutt.

Tripti then reunited with Dutt for their next home production Qala, which received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Meanwhile, Tripti will also star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also feature Ammy Virk.