WATCH: Animal Actress Tripti Dimri Picks Virat Kohli As Her 'Favourite Cricketer in the World'

Bollywood actress Tripti Dimri is dominating news headlines these days thanks to the success of her latest film Animal, in which she plays the role of Zoya.

While the entire nation is crushing over Trimpti Dimri's acting and looks, the 29-year-old herself revealed in a recent interview that former India captain Virat Kohli is her favourite cricketer.

A clip of Dimri talking about Kohli in a interview with ETimes is going viral on social media.

Tripti Dimri Profile & Filmography

Tripti made her acting debut with Poster Boys in 2017 and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu.

However, the actress gained recognition for her role in the 2020 film Bulbbul, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix. Bulbbul is a supernatural drama film directed by Anvita Dutt.

Tripti then reunited with Dutt for their next home production Qala, which received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Meanwhile, Tripti will also star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also feature Ammy Virk.

Tripti is garnering love and appreciation from fans for her performance as Zoya in Animal. She has become the talk of the town soon after the film released.

Kohli holidaying in London

Virat Kohli meanwhile, is currently on a break from international cricket after the ICC World Cup 2023 in which India finished runners-up behind Australia.

Kohli was the Player of the Tournament with 765 runs but still ended up on the losing side in the World Cup final.

Kohli, who is currently holidaying in London with wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika, will be next seen during the Test series in South Africa where India will play two matches from December 26 to January 7.