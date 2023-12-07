Sara Ali Khan Was REJECTED For Tripti Dimri's Role In Animal; Here's Why

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna's latest film, Animal, has been making headlines ever since it hit the big screens on December 1. And if there is one person who has intrigued the audience more than the lead actors, it is actress Tripti Dimri, who played the role of Zoya in the film. Tripti is garnering immense love and appreciation for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. Some of her bold and steamy scenes with Ranbir have also gone viral on social media.

If reports are to be believed, actress Sara Ali Khan had also auditioned for Zoya's role in Animal. While Parineeti Chopra was supposed to play the lead role, Sara auditioned for the second lead.

Sara reportedly liked the script of the film and had expressed a strong desire to be a part of it. However, a report in ETimes states that Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not enthusiastic about casting her.

The report further mentioned that Sandeep was convinced that she 'wouldn't be a suitable fit for the role and might not effectively portray such a bold character'. However, Sara has not reacted to the reports yet.

Tripti dimri as zoya in animal is the best decision by vanga ❤️🫶 pic.twitter.com/IbOWm55DyG — Chenchu Babu (@ChenchuBabu13) December 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which did decent business at the box office. She will next be seen on the big screens in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Sara also has thriller-drama Ae Watan Mere Watan in her kitty. The fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.