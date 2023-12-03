Sara Ali Khan Repeats Royal Blue Anarkali For Sharmin Segal's Wedding Reception

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 03, 2023
On December 2nd, Sara Ali Khan attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal's wedding reception in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
Sara Ali Khan repeated her Diwali 2020's royal blue anarkali from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's fashion label for the reception.
Sara Ali Khan opted for minimal golden accessories and completed the attire with a pair of golden juttis.
Sara Ali Khan is seen posing from her home in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan also posed with the new bride Sharmin Segal, who was dressed in a saree.
Sharing the photos, Sara Ali Khan captioned, "When you pose behind poses 💁🏻♀️ & when your friendships blossom like a garden of roses 🌹 & then your photogenic friend proposes 📸 That we pose & post and everyone knows it."
Recently, Sara Ali Khan was in Goa for the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal.
Sara Ali Khan has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak alongside Karisma Kapoor.
