PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Black Mini Lace Dress With Trail

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 28, 2023
On November 28, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared several photos, in which, she wore a stunning black dress
Sara Ali Khan's black one-shoulder lace dress was from the brand Atsu and was styled by Tanya Ghavri.
Sara Ali Khan's black mini dress also features a long trail that adds drama to the outfit.
Sara Ali Khan's outfit from Atsu is priced at ₹ 75,000, according to the offical page's website.
Recently, Sara Ali Khan unveiled the motion poster of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan at IFFI 2023.
Sara Ali Khan made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 with Ananya Panday.
Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali party at her Mumbai residence and wore a stunning outfit from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
On the work front. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, and Murder Mubarak.
