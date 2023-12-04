Animal Actress Triptii Dimri To Star Opposite RajKummar Rao in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Actress Triptii Dimri, who is currently enjoying the success of Animal, will next be seen opposite RajKummar Rao in Raaj Shaandilyaa's upcoming movie. The film has been titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, however, more details about the film have not been revealed by the makers yet.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is yet to go on floors. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series along with Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti's Thinkink Picturez.

Triptii made her acting debut with Poster Boys in 2017 and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. However, the actress gained recognition for her role in the 2020 film Bulbbul, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix. Bulbbul is a supernatural drama film directed by Anvita Dutt.

Triptii then reunited with Dutt for their next home production Qala, which received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Triptii Dimri in Animal

Triptii plays the role of Zoya in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial and her performance has created quite a buzz on social media. Recently, she made headlines after her steamy sex scenes with Ranbir were leaked online.

Opening up about working in the film with Ranbir, Triptii told an entertainment news portal, "It feels fantastic to see the amount of love audiences are showering on our chemistry. I hope we collaborate again in the future."

Meanwhile, Triptii will also star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also feature Ammy Virk. According to media reports, it is all set to release on February 23, 2024. Several hot and steamy scenes of Triptii and Vicky from the film were also leaked on social media platforms earlier.