7 Hot Photos Of Animal Star Triptii Dimri To Set Your Screens Ablaze

By: Sachin T | December 04, 2023
Actress Triptii Dimri shot to fame with her role in the recently-released film, Animal
In the film, she is seen playing a mole for Bobby Deol in Ranbir Kapoor's gang
Triptii made headlines for her sizzling chemistry with Ranbir in the film and their steamy scenes have now gone viral on the internet
Triptii made her debut as a Bollywood lead with Laila Majnu
She later went on to star in Bulbbul and Qala, which earned her critical acclaim
With Animal now, Triptii has emerged to be the new crush of the nation, and rightly so
She will be next seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao
Thanks For Reading!