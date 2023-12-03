BTS Photos From Sets Of Animal

By: Sachin T | December 03, 2023
Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, hit the theatres on December 1 and it has already been declared a blockbuster!
In Animal, Ranbir featured in a never-seen-before avatar, right from being an angry teenager to this menacing and ruthless man on a killing spree
For his role, Ranbir underwent a drastic transformation and throughout the film, he was seen flaunting his chiselled and ripped body
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had mentioned during the promotions how he could not imagine anyone else other than Ranbir for the role
Animal stars Bobby Deol as the lead antagonist and he proved himself to be one of the scariest and wildest Bollywood villains of all times
Animal has shattered records at the box office and it emerged to be the second biggest opener of the year
Within just two days, Animal zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark
One of the highlights of Animal is Ranbir's chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the love of his life and his wife
The ultimate showdown between Bobby Deol and Ranbir in the film's climax is sure to give the viewers goosebumps
Animal explores the toxic relationship between a father and a son, with Ranbir playing the latter and Anil Kapoor playing the former
