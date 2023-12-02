Vicky Kaushal Hosts Sam Bahadur Screening For Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 02, 2023
Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Sam Bahadur, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw and Vicky Kaushal plays the lead.
On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal hosted a special screening of Sam Bahadur for cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar and Zaheer Khan in Mumbai.
Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife Anjali Tendulkar to watch Sam Bahadur's screening in Mumbai.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams producer Ravi Bhagchandka was also seen at the venue today.
Zaheer Khan, Ravi Bhagchandka and Ajit Agarkar posed together for the paparazzi.
Vicky Kaushal was all smiles as he posed with Sachin Tendulkar.
After the screening of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal clicked a photo with Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Ajit Agarkar, Fatima Ghadially and Ravi Bhagchandka.