Tripti Dimri On Shooting Nude Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Animal: 'There Was Not Even 1% Of Awkwardness'

Actress Tripti Dimri, who played the role of Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film Animal, has opened up on her nude scenes with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is breaking several box office records and it has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. From the performances of the lead actors to the catchy background music, several elements from the film has been talked about. Tripti and Ranbir's nude scenes from the film were also leaked on social media soon after the film hit the big screens.

In an interview with India Today, Tripti revealed that Ranbir and Sandeep made sure she was comfortable while shooting the intimate scenes. "They kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, 'This is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you're uncomfortable, let us know. We'll go at your pace'."

Tripti added, "Every five minutes, Ranbir was checking up on me and asking, 'Are you okay, are you comfortable?' I think these things really matter. People are sensitive to these things."

The actress also said the she was informed about the bold scenes while signing the project. "Sandeep told me, 'There’s a scene and I want to shoot it this way, but I will make it look aesthetically amazing. I want to create a Beauty and the Beast kind of image. I leave it up to you, whether you're comfortable or not comfortable, you let me know, we'll work around it'," Tripti revealed.

On working in the film with Ranbir, Triptii earlier told an entertainment portal, "It feels fantastic to see the amount of love audiences are showering on our chemistry. I hope we collaborate again in the future."

Triptii made her acting debut with Poster Boys in 2017 and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. However, the actress gained recognition for her role in the 2020 film Bulbbul, which was released on the streaming platform Netflix. Bulbbul is a supernatural drama film directed by Anvita Dutt.

Triptii then reunited with Dutt for their next home production Qala, which received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Meanwhile, Triptii will also star opposite Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the film will also feature Ammy Virk.