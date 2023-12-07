Bobby Deol Reveals His Mother Prakash Kaur Didn't Like His Role In Animal: 'Aisi Film Mat Kiya Kar'

Actor Bobby Deol, who is garnering praises for his power-packed performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, has revealed that his mother, Prakash Kaur, did not like the film. In one of his recent interviews, Bobby Deol opened up about his mother's reaction to the action-entertainer and said that she asked him not to do such films.

The 54-year-old actor revealed that Prakash Kaur couldn't handle his death scene. "My mom was like, ‘Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata'," he told Pinkvilla.

Bobby Deol added, "I told her, 'Look, I’m standing in front of you, I just played a part'. But she’s very happy. The amount of phone calls she’s getting, all her friends want to meet me. Something similar happened when Aashram released."

Other members of the Deol family are also praises for his performance in Animal. A couple of days back, veteran actor Dharmendra shared a still of Bobby Deol from the film and called him 'talented'. On the other hand, Sunny Deol shared a series of pictures with his brother and penned an appreciation note for him.

"My Little brother has shaken the world 🔥🔥All Guns Firing success to #Animal," he wrote.

Bobby Deol is receiving a lot of love from the audience, however, he has a limited screen time in the film. Fans who eagerly awaited to watch him on the big screen were left disappointed because of his less screen time.

In an interview with PTI, Bobby Deol said he is not concerned about the length of his role as he believes he played a character which had a lot of substance. The actor said, "It’s not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to God that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep."

"I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn’t be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It’s like wow! It’s amazing," he added.

Animal chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film hit the big screens on December 1 and has already earned over Rs 300 crore in India.