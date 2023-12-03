Bobby Deol Gets Mobbed As He Visits Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Amid Animal Success

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 03, 2023
On December 3, Bobby Deol visited Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai to see the audience's reactions to his latest film Animal.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Bobby Deol plays the role of Abrar Haque in Animal, and he has garnered praise for his acting.
Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra, among others.
Bobby Deol is seen dressed in a white V-neck t-shirt and blue denim jeans at the theatre visit in Mumbai.
Bobby Deol sent fans into a frenzy as he arrived at Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai. He was also mobbed by the audience.
Animal was released in the cinemas on December 1 and it clashed at the box office with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal has has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide box office in only two days of its release.
Animal delves into the tumultuous relationship between a father and son, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively.
Bobby Deol was also seen flashing his bright smile and posing for the paparazzi amid Animal's success.
