WATCH: Overwhelmed Bobby Deol Cries At Animal Success Party, Says 'Lagta Hai Sapna Dekh Raha Hoon'

Bollywood star Bobby Deol is back in action and how! The actor, who plays the lead antagonist in the much-talked-about film Animal, which released on December 1, has left the audience stunned with his portrayal of the menacing villain. At the success bash of the film on Saturday evening, fans were seen showering him with love, and rightly so, and that is when the actor was seen getting overwhelmed and teary.

The cast and crew of Animal got together in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film, which is a certified blockbuster. It became the second biggest opener of 2023 as it minted Rs 61 crore in India on its first day itself.

Bobby was seen arriving at the party wearing a grey co-ord set. As soon as he stepped out in the open, the people who had gathered there to catch one glimpse of the star went wild and cheered and hooted for the actor. The paparazzi too were seen going all gaga over his performance in Animal, which moved him emotionally.

Bobby was seen thanking all the paps and fans for their support, and he even made sure to click numerous photos with his fans before making his way towards his car. It was there that he was seen breaking down and getting all teary, seeing the love and appreciation that he is receiving for the film.

"Guys, thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila iss film ke liye. Aisa lag raha hai main sapna dekh raha hoon," he was heard telling his fans and the media.

As Bobby's friends consoled him, he was seen smiling through his tears and thanking everyone with folded hands, before zooming off in his car.

Despite limited screentime in Animal, Bobby has broken the internet with his portrayal of probably one of the most wildest villains in Bollywood. One of the major highlights of the film is his final showdown with Ranbir Kapoor, and the actor has proved how he can still give his contemporaries a run for their money.

During the promotions of Animal, Bobby had opened up on how he was in the lowest phase of his career and was practically jobless when he was offered Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and he readily took it up because he needed work. He had also shared how when they were shooting the film, he had no inkling that his character, despite being a negative one, will get so much love from the audience, and he will finally get the validation from the masses after a prolonged lull.